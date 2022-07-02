Final Fantasy XIV's next update will add a slice of Stardew

Final Fantasy 14's next patch, 6.2, is scheduled to launch in late August. Among its many additions will be a new "Island Sanctuary", a personal island where players can gather materials, build facilities and look after creatures. It sounds like a slice of Stardew.

The island content was detailed in the latest 'Letter From The Producer'. Unfortunately it's not an actual letter, but an almost three-hour-long livestream currently archived on Twitch.

You don't need previous crating or gathering experience in order to work on your Island Sanctuary, which is described as "relaxing solo content." Update 6.2 is also meant to continue the work of making FFXIV playable for solo players by expanding the NPC 'trust system' so you can solo Heavensward dungeons.

As per all major updates for the MMO, 6.2 will also continue the main storyline, add new side quests, a new dungeon, an 8-player raid, as well as various revamps for older content. Here's the full list of changes:

New Main Scenario Quests – The latest chapter in the story continues.

– The latest chapter in the story continues. New Side Quests – Tataru’s Grand Endeavor continues.

– Tataru’s Grand Endeavor continues. New Dungeon – The Fell Court of Troia

– The Fell Court of Troia New Trial – A new challenge at both Normal and Extreme difficulties. Further details to be announced at a later date.

– A new challenge at both Normal and Extreme difficulties. Further details to be announced at a later date. New 8-Player Raid – Pandæmonium: Abyssos will be available in both Normal and Savage difficulties. The Savage difficulty raid is planned for release one week following the launch of Patch 6.2.

– Pandæmonium: Abyssos will be available in both Normal and Savage difficulties. The Savage difficulty raid is planned for release one week following the launch of Patch 6.2. New Unreal Trial – Battle against Sephirot in Containment Bay S1T7 (Unreal)

– Battle against Sephirot in Containment Bay S1T7 (Unreal) PvP Updates – PvP Series 2 and Crystal Conflict Series 3 will begin with the release of Patch 6.2. Rival Wings will also resume, along with PvP action adjustments

– PvP Series 2 and Crystal Conflict Series 3 will begin with the release of Patch 6.2. Rival Wings will also resume, along with PvP action adjustments Further Main Scenario Reworks: The Duty Support feature will be expanded to include main scenario dungeons from Snow Cloak through The Vault. The Steps of Faith Trial will be reworked into a Solo Quest Battle Thornmarch Trial will be revamped

Miscellaneous Updates – Additional content including job adjustments for both PvE and PvP, updates to Adventurer Plates, Glamour Dresser expansion from 400 to 800 slots, and more.

Before any of this happens, patch 6.18 will launch on July 5th and bring an expansion to the game's European servers. Players will be offered incentives if they choose to migrate to a new world. The update will also bring a new "Data Center Travel feature", allowing players to visit other servers within their own region.

And after patch 6.2, the livestream also offered some details of the following update, 6.25, which will introduce high-difficulty four-player dungeons, new side quests and more. Phew.