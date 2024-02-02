If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

First Cut: Samurai Duel is a beautiful bloody ballet

You and I are gonna have swords

Two samurai duel in First Cut: Samurai Duel
Feature by Sin Vega Contributor
Oh my god, yes. I was a little hesitant to put this in the shortlist so soon after another stabby swordy duelling game (“Wait, five months? Really?” - Actually Looked It Up While Editing Sin) but goddamn. First Cut Colon Samurai Duel is great. You know those little, simple games that you try out on a whim and find yourself going, "I will absolutely play this all day unless someone stops me"? Yeah.

