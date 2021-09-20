Frogwares and Microids are escalating the war for sexiest young detective in games

A few months ago I brought it to your attention that Microids are making a new video game called Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases, in which Poirot is a young and and hot detective solving his first case. I made a comparison to Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, the also upcoming new entry in Frogwares' long-running detect 'em up series, in which Sherlock Holmes is young and hot and solving his first case. Last week, both developers released new videos for their respective games, and the timing of it all was almost enough to make me believe they were baiting me, specifically.

Last week was Agatha Christie's birthday, you see, so Microids dropped a more in-depth gameplay video and a new dev diary talking about they were making "a unique new moustache", just after they make hot young Poirot wink. Then, the very next day - the next day! The. Next. Day. Frogwares put out a release date trailer that may as well have been called Sherlock Holmes: Eyes Wide Shut. And I'm absolutely here for this escalting sexy war.