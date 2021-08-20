If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

2

G String is like Half-Life 2, except that I like it

Bach to the future
Sin Vega avatar
Sin Vega
Published on
A screenshot from G String showing the torso of a masculine, bald android, mounted on a wall. It is asking the protagonist to take it with them.

Old school shooters are still in vogue and that's basically a good thing. But I wonder where it'll lead.

G String might offer a clue. As well as having possibly the worst name in history, it's a strange sort of throwback to the early/mid 2000s, an era you might, if you had to say these things for a living, call "middle school". I'm surprised at how refreshing I found that.

