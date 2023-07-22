GOG technical issues preventing customers from downloading and updating games

Digital storefront GOG is experiencing "technical issues" related to an outage at their storage provider and content delivery network (CDN). As a result, people may be unable to download and update games purchased through the store via both GOG.com and their GOG Galaxy client.

"We are trying to mitigate this external problem by switching to our secondary storage while our provider is restoring data," GOG posted in an announcement of the outage yesterday. "We would also like to highlight that those issues do not affect purchasing games. Currently available discounts on selected titles will not be extended due to the above.

"It is our team's top priority to resolve those issues and we aim to resolve them as fast as possible. Apologies for any inconveniences caused."

If you do buy a game to take advantage of a current discount - of which there are many - you may not be able to then download that game. At the time of writing, users report via the GOG forums that the outage persists. Games and files that have already been downloaded are not impacted.

GOG built a reputation in part by selling DRM-free games, which are typically less reliant on an internet connection or active servers to play. Outages obviously remain frustrating if you've just bought a new game or don't have a local backup of one you've bought previously, however.