Among Us is getting new roles, better lobby filtering, and more bean fashion

Among Us, the super popular game where you control a little bean guy to bamboozle your pals, is getting a bunch of new things this year. Developers Innersloth unveiled the game's 2024 roadmap, which promised new roles, lobby tweaks and better "Bean Fashion" among a few other bits and pieces.

Image credit: Innersloth

Ages ago, Among Us added a bunch of new roles: the Engineer, Scientist, Guardian Angel, and Shapeshifter. Although there's no word on what the new roles might entail, the roadmap shows they are pencilled in as the first of the roadmap updates. "Soon we’ll introduce more brand new roles each with their own little quirk that make for some very interesting lobbies. I can’t guarantee they’ll help you avoid an untimely ejection but who knows… it’s all about how you play!", the devs say.

Lobbies are also getting a "more refined set of search settings", and those lists are being tinkered with, too: "Say hello to snappy menus so you can easily see all the settings you can change as a host, and have a quick view of the important ones as you join lobbies."

For those who like to dress up their lil' backstabbers in fun outfits, it seems like there will be a bunch of new cosmetic items. They say they're "rolling the dice" and "hoping to continue blowing your minds this year", so if we extrapolate from that, it's obvious that there's going to be a Baldur's Gate 3 collab and some Fight Club skins.

Music for the lobbies and crewmate chatter popping up at the top of the screen are two planned quality of life updates, alongside more unannounced things.

Among Us is in our best multiplayer games list. I'd also recommend the Vampire Survivors Among Us DLC where you get to murder beans in an entirely different setting.