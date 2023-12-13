Puzzle your way out of an Among Us escape room in free Escape Simulator crossover DLC, out now

Escape Simulator has added a free virtual escape room based on Among Us, letting you puzzle your way out of the backstabby party game’s spaceship The Mini Skeld in a bit of crossover DLC.

The escape room follows the rough format of Escape Simulator’s other puzzle rooms (and, indeed, real-life escape rooms), in that a group of friends will need to hunt high and low for the clues they need to crack various riddles and escape - ideally in under 60 minutes, if you’re up for a challenge. Despite being based on Among Us, there’s no traitor or imposter element - if you don’t count that one friend who inevitably spends the whole time staring really hard at something that has nothing to do with any of the puzzles. You can’t flush them out the airlock though, sorry.

The Mini Skeld map has been made with the help of Among Us devs Innersloth, turning its 2D top-down map into a fully 3D environment packed full of conveniently inconvenient control panels and layouts. The map includes the whole ship, from its cockpit to its cargo bay, and each room has different things to play around with and figure out.

As well as the new map, the free DLC includes some Among Us-inspired costumes - including spacesuits and hats based on the bean-like crewmates.

Image credit: Pine Studio/Innersloth

The Among Us DLC is Escape Sim’s second official crossover with another PC hit, having added an escape room based on Portal’s Aperture labs in September.

Alongside the release of the Among Us DLC - which is available now for free - developers Pine Studio have put the base game on sale for 25% off over on Steam. Its paid expansions - including Steampunk and Wild West-themed rooms - are 10% off, too.