Two indie megahits combine in Vampire Survivors’ Among Us DLC, out later this month

Fight off hordes of monsters as a crew member on a new map

A bean crewmate from Among Us battles monsters in Vampire Survivors' Emergency Meeting DLC
Image credit: Poncle/Innersloth
Matt Jarvis avatar
News by Matt Jarvis Contributor
Published on

What happens when the biggest indie game of 2020 meets the biggest indie game of 2022? We’ll find out soon enough, as Among Us is headed to Vampire Survivors in a piece of DLC titled Emergency Meeting.

The upcoming crossover expansion brings nine bean-shaped crewmates from the sci-fi social deduction game to the bullet-hell monster-slayer, each with distinct strengths and weaknesses.

You’ll be able to use those beans on a new Vampire Survivors map inspired by Among Us’ Polus map, fittingly titled Polus Replica. According to devs Poncle, the new map is crammed full of nods and secrets in tribute to Among Us, and features multiple biomes with unique enemies. There’ll be some new music tracks to jam too while you’re carving your way through foes, too.

At hand will be 15 new weapons, with seven base weapons and seven evolutions - though the way of evolving them will apparently be different to standard Vampire Survivors weapons and is yet to be revealed. The remaining weapon is something Poncle say is “just for fun”, so I guess we’ll find out what that is together.

As well as the new map, characters and weapons familiar from past Vampire Survivors DLC, the new expansion will add an extra Adventure in the game’s very recently added Adventure mode, forming a mini-campaign for players to take on.

The Emergency Meeting DLC will hit Vampire Survivors on December 18th, and it’ll cost £1.99/$2.49. Poncle acknowledged the cost compared to the ridiculously cheap base game as coming down to licensing guides and conditions around collabs, adding that they were looking into future crossovers being free.

