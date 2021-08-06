Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s next update will include an Among Us style deduction mode

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Season 5 update will add Double Agent mode, “an investigative Multiplayer party experience” where a team of 10 is infiltrated by three randomly selected double agents. The lone investigator must work with the rest of the players to snuff out the creeps intent on planting bombs and taking lives.

Even though it’s inspired by another game’s popularity, it’s still neat to see something like CoD experiment like this. The team is let loose together to complete missions throughout levels (looks like defusing bombs). The three double agents have access to additional tech: gas mines, counter spy planes, combat bows, and attack helicopters, and are protected from the fallout from the dirty bombs they plant.

The single investigator has a tough job. They have access to trophy systems, stimshots, and hand cannons, and can see the footprints of an attacker when investigating a dead body. They can issue wanted orders on players they suspect of foul play. It’s also up to the investigator to gather clues and convince the other players to go along with them. They’ll have to be very good at communicating to pull it all together.

Being built from the various bits of CoD will probably mean that random games are less formal than Among Us, where the structure works in service of the whole goal. In CoD, there are guns and the players aren’t known for using voice chat in the calm, relaxing manner that a murder investigation requires. But it’s the only thing that would ever get me to play Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, really.

Season 5, with the rest of its updates, perks, playlists, and more, arrives on August 12.