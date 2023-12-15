If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Good games from 2023 that didn't quite make my GOTY list #4: Delete After Reading

Don't burn it

A green-haired boy, a purple-haired girl and a goat in sunglasses stand in a group in Delete After Reading
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Patrones & Escondites
It's always saddened me that Simogo's brilliant text-based adventure Device 6 has been trapped on iOS-only devices since it first came out... ten years ago? Hell's bells, now I feel old. If you're unfamiliar with it, it's about a girl named Anna who must escape from a mysterious island, but the whole game is presented like you're reading a book - only one that you can click on and prod with your fingers to reveal new puzzles within that text. It's very clever, especially when it occasionally asks you to rotate your device to navigate parts of its game worlds - there's an excellent bit with stairs that I won't spoil, but seriously, if you haven't played Device 6 and you own an iOS device, go and download it now.

Once you've done that, you should also have a look this year's Delete After Reading, which does a very good impression of it for us folks on PC, hiding smart, tactile text puzzles inside its interactive spy thriller.

