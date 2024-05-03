Skip to main content
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pools as a liminal space isn't scary, it's how impractical it all is

No need for a verruca sock

A liminal space with a green slide and white tiles in Pools.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Tensori
Ed Thorn avatar
Feature by Ed Thorn Reviews Editor
Published on

I gave that Pools game a go recently - you know, the first-person traipse through some liminal spaces that happen to be pool themed. At one point it was trending on Steam and since then it's garnered loads of positive reviews, with people saying it's unsettling and drips with atmosphere. Reader, I do think it's quite atmospheric, but I do not think it's all that unsettling. If anything, I find it a bit dull, in a way that's semi-frustrating. Am I missing the liminal space-liker bit of the brain a lot of people have? Am I an anomaly here?

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Ed Thorn avatar
Ed Thorn: When Ed's not cracking thugs with bicycles in Yakuza, he's likely swinging a badminton racket in real life. Any genre goes, but he's very into shooters and likes a weighty gun, particularly if they have a chainsaw attached to them. Adores orange and mango squash, unsure about olives.
In this article
Awaiting cover image

POOLS

PC

Related topics
Exploration Indie Mystery PC Supporters only Walking Sim