Greedventory is a sidescrolling, pixel-art RPG that makes use of my dormant CS:GO ability

And multi-tasking skills, of which I have none

Morzok, the Short, a bald cyborg with a bulging right eye, shoots a fireball at an electrified knight in Greedventory.

As part of Steam Next Fest, I gave pixel-art, sidescrolling fantasy RPG Greedventory a go. It takes your mouse and turns it into a sword, or a shield, or an arm that's capable of swatting away an explosive potion. It may be like something you, dear reader, have played in the past, but me? Nah, never played anything quite like it! Well, that's a lie. If anything, it's the first fantasy RPG that's made use of my latent - and highly dubious - CS:GO skills and brought to mind a rhythm game called Osu! I am very impressed indeed.

