If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Have You Played... Impossible Creatures?

Beware the Sperm Lobster
Ollie Toms avatar
Feature by Ollie Toms Guides Editor
Published on
The creature creator screen in Impossible Creatures, showcasing a hybrid between a Baboon and a Rhino.

I didn't have the greatest understanding of how one is meant to play a real-time strategy game as a child. It wasn't a neck-and-neck, ebb-and-flow struggle between two equal powers. Instead I played RTS games as though they were city-builders, with the added bonus of absolutely steamrolling through the AI when I'd had enough fun.

This was true of basically every RTS I played back then. In Starcraft I'd amass an army of Protoss Carriers and launch them across the map. In Supreme Commander, I'd tech all the way up to the Experimental Weapons, and then send the colossal CZAR Mothership to Independence-Day the entire enemy base. But my favourite variation of this was in Impossible Creatures: a wonderful early noughties strategy game where you create your own units by stitching together parts from different animals.

Watch on YouTube

Nothing quite beat the experience of seeing a gigantic Sperm Whale-Lobster hybrid waddling its way across the map, trampling everything in its path with ease. Chimpanzee Eels would bound up to zap the monstrous titan, and Porcupine Panthers would send waves of spines careening into the Lobster-Whale's blubberous, chitinous sides. But the creature's armour was too thick. It could not be stopped.

I spent more time designing creatures like this in Impossible Creatures than I spent actually playing the game. It was a wonderfully silly and interesting spin on the traditional RTS, and especially with the expansions installed, there was an impressive variety of base animals that you could Frankenstein together to create the most horrific units you could imagine. If I had to choose between the imminent danger of a group of Protoss Carriers, and the imminent danger of a horde of angry Hippopotamus-Lemmings bounding towards me, then you bet I'm picking the Carriers.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Ollie Toms avatar

Ollie Toms

Guides Editor

Ollie is known round these parts for having just about the deepest voice in existence. Some say he used to be pretty darn good at Rocket League, but he has since sacrificed that accolade in order to become passably decent at Apex Legends. His favourite pastimes include playing piano covers of his favourite game soundtracks, and burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More Features

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch