Helldivers 2 patch fixes crashes, disconnects and matchmaking bugs as devs aim to "beef up our content plans"

Helldivers 2 might be a co-op shooter mixed with comedy genius, but its launch has been blighted by bugs and crashes. Over the past week the devs have deployed server hotfixes and matchmaking tweaks, although one server and rewards patch had to be rolled back to fix "significant" performance issues. Still, they're doing their utmost as the game becomes PlayStation's biggest PC release to date. And the latest patch brings with it a slew of crash fixes, reductions to disconnects, further tweaks to matchmaking, and preps things for future server improvements.

The latest patch - Patch 006, to be particular - is a fairly simple affair. It's prepped things for further server improvements and resolved a lot of crashes and disconnects.

Here's the full changelog, posted over on Steam:

For this patch, we have focused on the following areas: Improved general game stability

Prepared build for upcoming server matchmaking improvements.

Resolving connectivity and disconnect issues. Fixes: Fixed crash when application was closed shortly after start

Game no longer crashes during extraction cutscene.

User profile with too many friends no longer causes crash.

Fixed crash when using text-to-speech during extraction cutscene

Game no longer crashes when users disconnect during the joining cutscene.

Operation Status in Mission Summary no longer causes crash.

Fixed crashes caused by leftover visual effects from disconnected players.

Game no longer crashes when using ADS.

Repaired instability in game data packing that caused increased patch sizes.

Improved backend connectivity, reduces likelihood of disconnecting in missions.

Improved matchmaking experience and likelihood of success.

Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt also announced that they're going to start looking for more developers who can help "beef up their content plans", given the game's enormous success. Senior devs can even pop in an open application, which we love to see.

With the success of @helldivers2, we are going to start looking for more amazing developers that can help us accelerate and beef up our content plans. Jobs will be going up soon, but if you are a senior dev there's always the "open application". Enlist today with @ArrowheadGS . — Pilestedt (@Pilestedt) February 14, 2024

As for those crashes, it was only on launch day that I struggled with disconnects. Since then, it's been plain sailing. But I know a bunch of my pals who've struggled and, obviously, there are thousands of others out there with worse luck than me. Crashes suck and I hope that this patch lets you get out there and focus on meting out democracy.