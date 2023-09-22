Honkai: Star Rail predecessor Honkai Impact 3rd is getting a Part 2 update in 2024

Honkai Impact 3rd, the hack-and-slash action game that shares its universe and characters with HoYoverse's more recent and better-known Honkai: Star Rail, is due to receive a massive update that will take the game to Mars - and seemingly leave one of its heroes behind.

Honkai Impact 3rd’s Part 2 arrives seven years after the game made its mobile debut in Part 1, which wrapped up the game’s original arc earlier this year following its PC release in 2019. The current 1.5 update - dubbed Version Kiana - follows Kiana and her Valkyries in a battle against the corruptive energy of Honkai.

It seems that Part 2 might well leave Kiana behind as it takes Honkai Impact 3rd from its Moon-based origins to the new planetary setting of Mars to focus on a brand new main character from the Red Planet. The Martian Dreamseeker will be joined by a series of new companions with a mixture of backgrounds as they explore the planet’s environments and inhabitants.

The story will take place after a time skip from the previous parts, meaning it will serve as a fresh way in - presumably aimed at Genshin Impact and Star Rail fans tempted to take a look.

Part 2 will also overhaul the game’s combat, introducing a new Astral Ring mechanic that allows characters to pop off their burst skills at the same time without needing to switch between them. On top of that, you’ll be able to jump now!

In return, enemies will react in more dynamic ways during battles, with a wider variety of behaviours.

Honkai Impact 3rd Part 2 will release in February 2024.