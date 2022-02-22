Horizon Forbidden West has an entirely pointless grappling hook, can someone please remove it

Over the weekend, I played Horizon Forbidden West on my big Sony box, a game I spent several hours in before reaching said titular region. I still appear to be untold miles away from the cool kind of jungley beachy bits from the promo screenshots. So far, though, I'm having a lot of fun, riding around on my big metal robot cow in its stunning world - a very beautiful game, is this, with lots of lens flare and dripping water and waving grass. A big and interesting world, and I am very much looking forward to playing more and reading insightful criticism and analysis of it. I would also like someone to explain the Pullcaster to me, because it's one thing in Horizon Forbidden West that, as far as I can tell, does not need to exist whatsoever.