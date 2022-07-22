I am not good at The Final Earth 2

I like a building game that doesn't need constant babysitting. I also like one where you get to be a bit creative and build according to your whims as much as to necessity. The Final Earth 2 is an ant farm kind of game that places very few limits on what you can build where, and lets you cheaply restructure as needed even if you mess it up.

The idea is you build vertically, with each building taking up a block, and your people freely travelling through all of them to get to work or home or the pub. Everyone else who plays it seems to build enormous, elaborate, impressively well organised structures that are even kind of beautiful. I build a random pile of crap. I am absolutely rubbish at it.