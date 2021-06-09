I didn't think about games for a week and it was nice

I didn't think about games for a week and it was niceGoing outside is good
I haven't played a video game in over a week. I'm sorry to say that there's no exciting reason behind this lack of button-pressing. I've not gone rogue and DDOSed your dad's start-up, or clotheslined a wine rack, or drop-kicked a cop car for a giggle. I simply went on holiday and I didn't think about games. It was nice.
