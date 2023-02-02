If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

I hate most game merch, but apparently I must buy all the plushies

Squashable and hand-washable

Alice Bell avatar
Feature by Alice Bell Deputy Editor
Published on
A plushie soft toy of the shade from The Longing - a little bald soot-black golbin with big bug yellow eyes

Little fluffy stuffed friends exert a strange and unknowable power over me. These days we only occasionally get offered free stuff as part of our jobs, because we are not YouTubers or Twitch streamers. When I first started websites would get sent a lot of stuff - you know, statuettes and toys and doodads. I don't like these things, and I always wished PRs sent me cake instead. Neither thing would make me like the game more, but at least I can eat cake, and the same cannot be said for a figurine of some kind of big-titted space samurai holding a sword.

I have, however, discovered that plushies of game characters I like are an exception to this.

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

Support us
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch