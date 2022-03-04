I have no idea what to compare Blimps to

"Blimp" is a great word and the Hindenburg robbed us of a world where we got to say it often.

Blimps is an odd game. At a glance, it looks like an Elite-esque trading game, but it's more like... well. It's more like a game from the time before genres. A confusing, poorly explained time that mostly produced rubbish but occasionally produced a strange little gem like this.

You run a little airship business, on paper. In practice, your job is to figure out how to make enough money to get out. Ideally within an hour.