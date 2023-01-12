If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

I hope Chop Goblins ushers in an era of the "micro-racer"

I can dream, can't I?

A screenshot from retro-style FPS Chop Goblins, which shows the player pointing a flintlock pistol at an ancient Greek structure.

I've completed my first play through of Chop Goblins, a "microshooter" from Dusk and Gloomwood developer David Szymanski. All in all, it took me just under an hour to choppa' da goblins and I'm all up for more of the same, to be honest. I liked time-travelling between Dracula's abode and ancient greece, chopping a variety of killer goblins that squawked, "NICE TO MEET YOU!", in varying octaves.

While another FPS of the "micro" variety would be grand, I'd love a "microracer". Much in the same vein as my beloved Screamer, I'm desperate for a – linear or otherwise – arcade racer whose only concern is to burn rubber through all manner of world stages.

