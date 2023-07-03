If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

I love Return To Grace's gorgeous retrofuturist-ish design

It's space, Jim, kind of as we know it

A huge cathedral in Return To Grace with massive wooden pillars and red carpet, leading to a huge pulpit
Image credit: Creative Bytes Studios, Rock Paper Shotgun
Look, it might be a bit tired by now, but dammit if I'm not a fool for designs that are like "Space, but the 60s", or "Space, but the 30s", or even "Space, but the 80s", which by that point was basically just "space". You get my point. The future, but via a second-hand retro clothes store full of dungarees and big print. I'd hesitate to say Return To Grace, a gentle adventure about exploring an ancient complex that houses a long-dormant god-like AI, entirely meets the strict definition of "retrofuturist", but it's definitely "space but the 60s", and it looks bloody lovely.

