The Electronic Wireless Show S2 Episode 22: the return of lost media
Found items
I was gone but now am here again to join my co-hosts on this week's Electronic Wireless Show podcast, much like the hundreds and hundreds of of hours of interviews, press briefings and old presentations salvaged by Noclip and heaved onto YouTube. We were going to talk about children's games this week, but given the game for children I was going to talk about was once Stadia exclusive Gylt it seemed a time to talk about the precariousness of digital media a bit (and also make James explain Stadia).
We've all been playing a few games here and there, and most of them are current, with Nate still very enthusiastic about being a dinosaur. James comes with more beans to the hardware altar, and we all have some slightly weird suggestions for your recommendations. Plus, because Liam is actually away this week, I made a special effort to pay attention to audio levels and reduce background noise because I've seen ye all complaining about when I have to edit the podcast and I'm sick of it.
Music is by Jack de Quidt.
Links
We record on a Tuesday, and usually post the podcast on a Thursday but were a day late this week because Liam, our very fine editor, was sick. Wish him a speedy recovery, and forgive me for saying somethings that are slightly out of date.
- Noclip have started uploading their archive to YouTube, where you can watch loads of old weird press conferences etc. for free - until YouTube closes down, I suppose.
- Gylt is out on Steam now, and I think it's pretty good.
- Wavetale is another game that used to be on Stadia but you can play now; The Quarry was supposed to be a Stadia exclusive as well.
- Google announced they were sunsettering Stadia late last year and forgot to tell a bunch of devs about it I guess?.
- Here's Nate's weird article about Jeff's face.
- This week we've been playing dino WWE sim Path Of Titans, cute mushroom adventureSmushi Come Home, and sci-fi AI walking sim Return To Grace.
Recommendations this week are Super Superficial tees, The Righteous Gemstones, and Masaru.9268.