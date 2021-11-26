I love The Sin Collector's idea of the apocalypse

The Apocalypse came, and it was a shambles. The angels, you see, the divine powers, they did not anticipate that the world had changed, and instead of a hundred million people still impressed by hot food, they had to deal with 8 billion who had long since invented the AK47, and when the holy fires came, humanity tooled up.

This is how the Sin Collector Colon Repentless starts. I am enjoying it a great deal.