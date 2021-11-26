Save 35% on a Rock Paper Shotgun yearly subscription this Black Friday!

I love The Sin Collector's idea of the apocalypse

Ablutely fabulous
Sin Vega avatar
Feature by Sin Vega
Published on
A character in The Sin Collector falls on his knees, his sword lying on the ground, and looks at his hands in horror as he begins to disintegrate into purple whisps

The Apocalypse came, and it was a shambles. The angels, you see, the divine powers, they did not anticipate that the world had changed, and instead of a hundred million people still impressed by hot food, they had to deal with 8 billion who had long since invented the AK47, and when the holy fires came, humanity tooled up.

This is how the Sin Collector Colon Repentless starts. I am enjoying it a great deal.

