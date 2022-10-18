If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

I want to play Overwatch 2, but I am scared of everyone else

The real horror Halloween is online matchmaking
Alice Bell avatar
Alice Bell
Published on
The player in Overwatch 2 shoots a Disruptor Shot as Sojourn towards the enemy team in front of them.

I loved Overwatch when it first came out. When the original game was fresh and new, I was experimenting with the characters just like everyone else. I found my niche in support, and got to be a pretty decent player with Mercy and Lúcio (I was particularly proud of the latter, because I flatter myself that he's quite difficult to play well). Then, you know, life happened. I didn't have as much time to play, and I just kind of stopped playing Overwatch.

I appear to have nodded off or something, because there are now 35 heroes on the roster, and Overwatch 2 is out. What. Who allowed this? I wish to speak to someone in charge. Jeff? Jeff From The Overwatch Team? Are you there? Jeff is still in charge right? Wait, wh-

