I want to tell you more about my favourite weird aquarium game, but it has trapped me in my dad's basement

A couple of weeks ago I told you about an aquarium-having simulator that is as detailed as it is janky. I was charmed by The Aquarist and it's basic-asset using weirdness, and I intended to write a lot more about it. But our adventures in fish keeping are stalled because, well, when something is adorably janky it might turn out that the jank gets in the way of you progressing or playing the game. In the real world, a bug stops me progressing past a very early point of the story. In the world of the game, my father has locked me in his fish basment and will not let me leave.