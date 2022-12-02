Immortal Tactics is perfect for chunky lunchbreak hexfighting

My keyboard is broken, so this has been a fun week of workarounds that sort of work but not quite enough to play most things. That'll teach me to spend more than the £5 one that lasted for a decade I guess.

Fortunately, a few of the little turn based tactics games I'd had on the backburner for a while was Immortal Tactics Colon War of the Eternals, an excellent little fantasy combat game set on miniature hex grids. On paper, it's a stock fantasy game with a himbo, edgelord, and nerd fighting to kill monsters and unlock new characters. But what does paper know?