Immortal Tactics is perfect for chunky lunchbreak hexfighting

Trio grande
Feature by Sin Vega
A little 9 by 9 grid battle in Immortal Tactics

My keyboard is broken, so this has been a fun week of workarounds that sort of work but not quite enough to play most things. That'll teach me to spend more than the £5 one that lasted for a decade I guess.

Fortunately, a few of the little turn based tactics games I'd had on the backburner for a while was Immortal Tactics Colon War of the Eternals, an excellent little fantasy combat game set on miniature hex grids. On paper, it's a stock fantasy game with a himbo, edgelord, and nerd fighting to kill monsters and unlock new characters. But what does paper know?

