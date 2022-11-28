I've spent two weeks trying to download a 3-year-old Nancy Drew game

For what has felt like my entire life (but was probably only the months of October and November) every ad I was served on YouTube was for a sale on Her Interactive's Nancy Drew games. I remember it not only because the content is burned into my brain, but because they themed it around getting involved in cosplay, and got a bunch of cosplayers - and no disprespect to them, because they did a great job - to dress as characters from the games. And I kept thinking, like... what? Apart from Ms Drew, what characters are worth cosplaying from a series of licensed Nancy Drew puzzle games?

Anyway it clearly didn't matter, because I saw the ads so often that I went and bought the most recent one out of curiosity. You win, Her Interactive! Midnight In Salem is a spooky mystery wherein Nancy Drew must solve an arson case (with the Hardy Boys in tow, no less) that has possible occult tie ins. It came out in 2019, and is Nancy Drew #33. 33 Nancy Drew games! Imagine. Also, I cannot download it and I have spent over two weeks trying.