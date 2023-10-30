Join us for our Starfield RPS Game Club liveblog this Friday, November 3rd

As the end of October approaches, it's time to gather in the RPS Game Club space port to talk about this month's game pick: Starfield! We'll be assembling in our traditional liveblog format on Friday November 3rd at 4pm GMT (9am PT/12pm ET) to chat about our intergalactic adventures, catalogue all the grey rocks we've landed on, and generally have an earnest (and hopefully fun!) chinwag about Bethesda's latest. So come along with your favourite biscuits and beverages as we discuss all things Starfield.

Sorry about the, err... slightly thin feature accompaniments this month, folks - turns out having EGX slap bang in the middle of the month, immediately followed by some rather large game releases, is not a good recipe for additional games criticism. Apologies! But I hope you've been enjoying/enduring Starfield all the same, as there's certainly plenty to talk about.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Was Starfield worth the wait? Liam and Alice B discuss this question - and more - in the video above.Watch on YouTube

So bring your questions and own space-filled anecdotes, and we'll have a good time. And don't worry. I've deliberately scheduled this week's liveblog to coincide with my creepy space dad's weekly card game on this Friday, so he won't show up unannounced and immediately make everyone feel uncomfortable. You're welcome in advance.

To help get you in the mood for this week's liveblog chat, here are some highlights of the stuff we have written about Starfield since it came out at the start of September. We've still got a few more Starfield bits in the pipeline, too, so watch out for those later in the week. See you Friday!

Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios

In her Starfield review, Alice Bee said it was "a genuinely impressive space RPG that ultimately loses some of its Bethesda charm in the vast reaches of its galaxy". She added: "Ambition does not have to mean making something literally larger than anyone else, and you don't have to build an entire universe to make a game last 130 hours."

Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios

Ed has been a big Bethesda liker over the years, but Starfield ultimately left him rather cold, mostly because its adventuring so often forces you to go indoors rather than out into the frontiers of space. "Starfield might be home to many planets, but its connective tissue lies largely in the tangle of a menu," he wrote.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Fresh off the press today, James does quite like Starfield, particularly its zero-G gunfights (even if they are quite rare and hard to find). "It's about as gleefully chaotic as Starfield's combat gets," he wrote. "Weightless skirmishes are punctuated by the amusingly abrupt clattering of all that detritus – plus any fresh corpses – collapsing back to the floor."

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

"What if you never descend from orbit, not even to repair, modify or upgrade your ship and offload inventory? What if, rather than buying new ships or building them, you progress exclusively by boarding other captains and making off with ship and cargo? How well does Starfield scrub up as a thoroughbred space sim that leans towards bloodthirsty piracy?" Find out in Edwin's multi-part space diary.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings