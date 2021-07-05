If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Let me show you my fossil collection

There are many like it but this one is mine
Alice Bell avatar
Feature by Alice Bell Deputy Editor
As predicted, this weekend I have mostly been playing Fossil Corner, a game in which you are a retired paleontologist who was going to go on a cruise and then decided they just love fossils too much. So now they have gone back to quietly unpacking and categorising them in their garage.

You get a box of shells (and later, when you get well good, trilobites, those little whiskery arthropods that look like woodlice) and organise them by generation, observing one change per step in the family tree. A pattern might change in one direction, for example, or a shape might flip in another. Maybe a triolobite gets a different number of segements, or some cool little horns. It's very satisfying. And after each box you solve, you get to keep a fossil!

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

