Letter From The Editor #05: 2021 in review

Hello folks. It's been a funny old year, 2021. On the games side, it's often felt like a year of shifting goalposts. Games that were delayed by the pandemic last year finally got their due in 2021, but in turn many of the releases we were expecting this year have inevitably slipped into 2022. The pandemic has affected games of all sizes this year, and I don't think it will go down in the history books as one of our all-time greats. There were still plenty of fantastic games that came out this year, mind, and we're still counting down our absolute favourites over in our Advent Calendar.

That said, I do think 2021 will prove to be a pivotal year for RPS - and not just because I stole Graham's key card and changed the locks on the front door of the Treehouse. It's been a year of immense change here at the site, so I wanted to take some time to reflect on everything that's happened this year, and look forward to what we've got in store for 2022.