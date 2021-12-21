Letter From The Editor #05: 2021 in review

Letter From The Editor #05: 2021 in reviewWe look back at what's been happening at RPS this year
Hello folks. It's been a funny old year, 2021. On the games side, it's often felt like a year of shifting goalposts. Games that were delayed by the pandemic last year finally got their due in 2021, but in turn many of the releases we were expecting this year have inevitably slipped into 2022. The pandemic has affected games of all sizes this year, and I don't think it will go down in the history books as one of our all-time greats. There were still plenty of fantastic games that came out this year, mind, and we're still counting down our absolute favourites over in our Advent Calendar.
That said, I do think 2021 will prove to be a pivotal year for RPS - and not just because I stole Graham's key card and changed the locks on the front door of the Treehouse. It's been a year of immense change here at the site, so I wanted to take some time to reflect on everything that's happened this year, and look forward to what we've got in store for 2022.
Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription
To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.See more information