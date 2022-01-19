Letter From The Editor #06: help test our new liveblog feature tomorrow!

Hello folks. I would say Happy New Year, but it's already the 19th January and we've had two of the biggest news stories of the year in the space of a week, so I think that means it's officially too late to keep banging the old New Year drum, isn't it? The sentiment remains, of course, even if I do now feel a thousand years old in the process.

Rather than reaching for the annual reset button, though, today I wanted to talk about some of the new and exciting things that are coming up on RPS this year. For starters, our tech team's just handed us a brand-new liveblogging feature, and we'd like you, our RPS supporters, to help us test it out tomorrow at 4pm GMT.