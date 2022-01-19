If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Letter From The Editor #06: help test our new liveblog feature tomorrow!

Plus other new things coming up on RPS in 2022
Feature by Katharine Castle Editor-in-chief
Hello folks. I would say Happy New Year, but it's already the 19th January and we've had two of the biggest news stories of the year in the space of a week, so I think that means it's officially too late to keep banging the old New Year drum, isn't it? The sentiment remains, of course, even if I do now feel a thousand years old in the process.

Rather than reaching for the annual reset button, though, today I wanted to talk about some of the new and exciting things that are coming up on RPS this year. For starters, our tech team's just handed us a brand-new liveblogging feature, and we'd like you, our RPS supporters, to help us test it out tomorrow at 4pm GMT.

Katharine Castle

Katharine is RPS' editor-in-chief, which means she's now to blame for all this. After joining the team in 2017, she spent a lot of time in the RPS hardware mines, testing all the bits that go inside our PCs, but now she gets to write about all the lovely games we play on them, too. She'll play pretty much anything she can get her hands on, and is very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests.

