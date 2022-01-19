Letter From The Editor #06: help test our new liveblog feature tomorrow!Plus other new things coming up on RPS in 2022
Hello folks. I would say Happy New Year, but it's already the 19th January and we've had two of the biggest news stories of the year in the space of a week, so I think that means it's officially too late to keep banging the old New Year drum, isn't it? The sentiment remains, of course, even if I do now feel a thousand years old in the process.
Rather than reaching for the annual reset button, though, today I wanted to talk about some of the new and exciting things that are coming up on RPS this year. For starters, our tech team's just handed us a brand-new liveblogging feature, and we'd like you, our RPS supporters, to help us test it out tomorrow at 4pm GMT.
Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription
To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.See more information