Letter From The Editor #07: looking forwards by looking back

Hello folks. I'm sorry this month's Letter From The Editor is a bit late. February sure has been one of those months, what with two of the biggest games of the year so far, not to mention a whole new piece of hardware launching in the space of two measly weeks. If I'd had my act together, I could have used this letter to give you a glimpse of all the exciting things we've just done - things like our freshly-concluded Souls Week, or all the neat Steam Next Fest bits we had planned, and (maybe) even a sneaky peek at all the excellent Steam Deck stuff we've written about as well. Alas, my time management skills have been a bit of a dumpster fire this month - although if you haven't checked out everything I've just mentioned, please do go and have a read. The RPS team have been very busy bees this month, and it would be a shame to miss out on all the great stuff going on.

Of course, the question now becomes, how do we carry on this kind of momentum when literally nothing has a confirmed release date past the end of March? The answer is... complicated.