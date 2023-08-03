If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Letter From The Editor #11: A note on how we're covering Baldur's Gate 3

Our review might be a while

Katharine Castle
Published on

Hello folks. It sure has been a while, hasn't it? Huge apologies for that. I would say it's been an unusually busy year, but then again, it's always a busy year, so I really have no excuse. Sorry about that. But! After some much appreciated feedback on how I can improve these Letters From The Editor, I return to you today with some notes and thoughts about how we're going to cover Baldur's Gate 3. I'll tell you now, it's going to be a while before you see our review, as review code only arrived a couple of days ago.

