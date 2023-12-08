Life Is Strange devs return to teen mysteries with Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

Life Is Strange superstars Don't Nod are once again returning to spooky happenings amongst teenage girls, though this time in retrospect. In Geoff Keighley's Advert Amphitheatre today they announced Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, a new spooky story about young friends who encountered something strange in the summer of 1995 then became very much not friends for decades after. It looks interesting! Check out the announcement trailer.

"The magical summer of 1995 is one of self-discovery and forging unbreakable bonds for high school friends Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat," the marketing blurb explains. "27 years of no contact later, fate reunites them to confront the long-buried secret that made them promise to never speak again."

I'm well up for this one. I really enjoyed living a wee nostalgic second youth in Life Is Strange (as Pip and I talked about) and troubled adults revisiting that appeals to me now as a fully grown crone who absolutely wilts thinking about anything I did with my pals in 1995. Honestly, I feel a bit called-out to have Don't Nod so expertly target games at me.

Don't Nod's Montreal studio are taking the lead on this one. The music is composed and performed by Nora Kelly and hi sorry, I need you to hit the Nora Kelly Band's Bandcamp page and see that clown outfit. Phenomenal fool fashion on display there.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is due to launch on Steam in "late 2024." It'll also hit Xbox Xerix XS and PlayStation 5. Don't Nod are also currently working on fighty fantasy RPG Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden.

Can't get enough of Geoff's annual advert hype machine? Find all the announcements and more on our Game Awards 2023 hub page, and why not pop into our liveblog while you're here?