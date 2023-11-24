Little Goody Two Shoes is a weird gay witch's delight

One of my favourite game experiences is basically anything that makes me go "what is happening?" in the right combination of bewilderment and joy.

Little Goody Two Shoes is a life simulator adventure dating game hybrid full of secrets and mutually exclusive options that encourage replays. Going into it blind definitely heightened the sense of enjoyable confusion, and the joy of gradually going from "is... is this gay?" to "oh this is super gay" and "is this a game about hiding secret gay relationships from the backwards villagers" to "oh this is totally about being secretly gay and also automatically covering for a witch because these people can eat it".