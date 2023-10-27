If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Lunacid is lo-fi first-person dungeon skulking done right

On the other hand

A skeleton called Clive speaks to the player in Lunacid
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kira LLC
Sin Vega avatar
Feature by Sin Vega Contributor
Published on

I lost my way with Lunacid last year, early on after stumbling through a small warren of spongey enemies. Trying it again this week rewarded my patience and taught me that I'd had the tool I needed all along, but dismissed them because it didn't work immediately. Playing beyond that has elevated it from "not my thing but I should cover it because it's someone else's" to "wait, this might be my thing? Damn it".

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them. 

About the Author
Sin Vega avatar

Sin Vega

Contributor

Ungone!?