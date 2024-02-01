Metro Awakening brings the post-apocalyptic shooter series to VR

It’s been a good few years since we last saw the Metro series in Metro Exodus. Its reappearance during tonight’s PlayStation State of Play showcase combined the surprise of its return with the surprise that the next Metro game will be exclusive to virtual reality.

Metro Awakening is, as the name suggests, a prequel to the original Metro 2033, itself based on the book by Dmitry Glukhovsky. The VR game will follow an original story by Glukhovsky himself, with new doctor protagonist Serdar seeking out his wife to give her vital medication in the radiation-filled, monster-inhabited tunnels underneath post-apocalyptic Moscow.

The atmospheric and survival-shooter hallmarks of the series will be here, with clips of gameplay seen during its reveal trailer showing the player needing to strap on their gas mask, charge their headlamp and check their remaining air on a wristwatch - except now you’ll be doing both with the floaty Rayman hands of VR controls.

There’ll be plenty of gunplay and stealth too, with the usual mix of human bandits and gribbly radiation monsters lurking around the metro. While combat will be a big part of the game, story is said to still be the main focus of the experience.

Handling Metro’s translation to VR are developers Vertigo Games, known for zombie shooter Arizona Sunshine, which I enjoyed a great deal largely thanks to its satisfying shooting - boding well for the feel of Metro’s ramshackle armoury. Metro Awakening will be headed to Steam and Meta Quest sometime later in 2024.