Microsoft Flight Simulator sequel adds more than a dozen new aerial jobs in 2024

It's probably quite difficult, after you've mapped more or less the entire planet, to work out what to add to a Microsoft Flight Simulator sequel. The answer turns out to be: jobs.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 was revealed at tonight's Xbox Showcase and it'll include the ability to not only fly all sorts of aerial vehicles, but to fly them with purpose - whether an air ambulance, aerial firefighting, crop dusting, hot air ballooning, or about a dozen other roles.

Here's the reveal trailer:

The list of jobs shown in the trailer includes search and rescue, aerial firefighting, air ambulance, helicopter cargo transport, crop dusting, mountain rescue, skydive aviation, VIP charter services, aerial construction, industrial cargo transport, glider pilot, scientific research (eg. around tornadoes), airship tours, and hot air balloon trips, air racing, and Top Gun-style low altitude training. That's a lot of jobs.

Microsoft Flight Simulator was released in 2020 and has been regularly updated since with free revisions to add new points of interest and more accurately mapped cities. It's also had a handful of paid DLC, adding new planes or new activities like air racing. There's no word on how MSFS2024 might further revise the world, but I'm already onboard just with the new activities.

While Flight Sim 2024 won't arrive until 2024, Asobo also announced a new DLC pack coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator on November 3rd, 2023. It's a Dune tie-in that lets you fly an Ornithopter around Arrakis:

