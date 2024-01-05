If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Mind Over Magic is all about managing wizards and gizzards

If the main character shows up, bogwash him

A group of magic students summoning something around a giant crystal in Mind Over Magic
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun / Klei Publishing
Sin Vega avatar
Feature by Sin Vega Contributor
Published on

Much as I enjoyed Spellcaster University, I was surprised it was so successful. Its dependency on randomly assigning you buildings differentiated it from the kind of full management game I'd expected, and which I assumed most people would want.

Happily, I was wrong: it did fine. Happilyer still, Mind Over Magic is here (though in early access) to provide a somewhat more traditional design, and it's already compelling enough to turn my quick test into a seven hour delve.

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information