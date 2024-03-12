Monster Hunter Stories is coming from Nintendo 3DS to PC with a remaster

Capcom announced last night that Monster Hunter Stories, a 2016 Nintendo 3DS spin-off from their megahuge monstermashing series, is coming to PC in June. They've remastered it with a wee visual refresh, fully voice acting, a concept art gallery, and more. We've actually already had the sequel on PC, 2021's Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin, so it's nice to catch up.

While most Monster Hunter games are about hunters hunting monsters, the Stories subseries casts us as Monster Riders who raise, train, and ride Monsties. And I mean 'ride' in the sense of 'sit on their back and fly around shouting weeee', not the usual 'leap on their back and cling on while stabbing them in the eyes' sense. Stories does have combat, mind, with turn-based RPG battles instead of the usual hack 'n' slashing. It was first released on 3DS, then did spread to Android and iOS doodads. Now Capcom have remastered it for new platforms.

Image credit: Capcom

Along with a visual touch-up to suit screens larger than a Tesco Clubcard, the remaster is fully voiced in Japanese and English, adds a Museum Mode with a couple hundred pieces of concept art and background music accompanied by comments from developers, and has all the 3DS version's post-launch monsters and other additions in from the start. You can hear voice samples and see more of the Museum on the game's site.

Monster Hunter Stories is coming for Windows via Steam on the 14th of June. The remaster is also headed to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

The sequel, Wings Of Ruin hit PC in July 2021. In our Monster Hunter Stories 2 review, Ed explained it's "a turn-based take on classic Monster Hunter that lacks their vibrant worlds and fun exploration, but makes up for it with a fairly compelling story, moreish monsties and excellent combat."