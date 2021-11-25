Multiplayer games need to capture nods and smiles

Recently, I’ve moved out of the city and into a little village in the middle of nowhere. Look outside the window and I see trees, maybe a little house nestled atop a hill. I walk past sheep and hope they don’t shuffle away from me this time, as it could mean we’re finally mates. At night it gets really dark, darker than you think is possible. An owl screeches and it scares the bejeezus out of me.

Yeah, it’s nice out here. But getting into the village by car is a challenge. The roads are wobbly and narrow, with little patience for noisy machines. This means I’ve had to stop and let other cars pass a lot. At first it was irritating, but now I’ve come to enjoy it. Getting a wave or a flash of the lights warms the heart and can turn a bad day into a good one. It strikes me that multiplayer games lack this fleeting comradery, which is a shame.