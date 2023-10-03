If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Naughty Dog are reportedly the latest developer to cut back on staff

Dozens of contractors cut, sources say

Sam and Drake in an Uncharted 4 screenshot.
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

Naughty Dog, developers of Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection and The Last Of Us: Part 1, are cutting back on contract developers. According to a report on Kotaku, the studio is cutting contracts short for at least 25 developers, with most having worked in quality assurance.

The news comes amid a period of layoffs in the game industry, which has included cuts at Team17 and Creative Assembly in the UK, as well as 830 people at Epic and Mediatonic.

According to Kotaku's sources, the layoffs were communicated internally at Naughty Dog last week, and those affected and staff were being "pressured" to keep the news quiet. All those being cut are contractors and reportedly no severance was offered.

Naughty Dog are a subsidiary of PlayStation, but in line with Sony's recent strategy several of their games have come to PC in recent years. The most recent arrival was The Last Of Us Part 1 in September 2022, which was enormously buggy at launch. The port was handled by external studio Iron Galaxy and patches beat it into shape in the months afterwards.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection was released in January of the same year, and includes both Uncharted 4: Drake's Fortune and Nathan Drakeless spin-off Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Naughty Dog are now thought to be moving on from Uncharted.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch