If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Last Of Us: Part 1's PC port is being ripped apart by Steam reviewers

Crashes and performance issues

Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
Ellie and Joel take a drive in the Last Of Us.

Released earlier today, The Last Of Us: Part 1's long-awaited PC port is being torn apart in Steam reviews. It currently sits at a "Mostly Negative" rating after nearly 3000 reviews, with players reporting regular crashes and plentiful performance issues.

Watch on YouTube

"The single worst PC port I have ever seen," reads one review. "Waited 10 years for the game, avoiding any and all walkthrough videos, reviews, spoilers and etc. and this disgusting excuse of a port ruined every single ounce of excitement I had for the game."

"Crash counter: 12," reads another by a player with four and a half hours of playtime.

Several players in the Steam reviews and in the The Last Of Us Reddit community are reporting issues with shaders specifically, with the game taking a long time to build them at launch and crashing during the process.

The Last Of Us: Part One was delayed by a few weeks back in February, with Naughty Dog saying the extra time would allow them to make sure the "PC debut is in the best shape possible" and "lives up to your, and our, standards." Sony did not provide us with review code for the port in advance.

Sony have released several PC ports over the past two years, including Horizon: Zero Dawn, Days Gone, God Of War and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, with most of them launching in good condition.

The Last Of Us has a lot of new fans after the huge success of HBO's television adaptation. Season one just wrapped up and it's getting a second season.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch