New Helldivers 2 patch fixes Super Credit bugs plus "Riddler" glitch that allowed infinite orbital lasers

Hell(o), bellowing caped stooges of Super Earth! It's time for another Helldivers 2 patch. This one makes some heroic adjustments to the shooter's generally inoffensive microtransaction system, targetting a technical issue whereby Super Credits and Premium Warbonds would not show up after purchase. Huzzah! Developers Arrowhead have also nuked a rather barmy Helldivers 2 glitch that allowed for unlimited stratagem use with no cooldowns following an AFK kick.

The AFK glitch - if you missed it, the option to boot players who are AFK was introduced last week - has also been encumbering confused Helldivers with giant purple question marks, and has accordingly become known as the "Riddler glitch". On the plus side, it allows you to summon a dozen mortar turrets at once, or stack orbital lasers on top of each other as though trying to "cross the streams" in Ghostbusters, with comparably devastating results. Here's a video from the stalwart fasc-onauts of Joosh & Co to show you the Riddler glitch in action.

The new Helldivers 2 patch also improves support for AZERTY keyboards by allowing HUD shortcuts to be rebound, which will be a shot in the arm for our gallant Helldiving comrades in (*looks up AZERTY on Wikipedia*) France and Belgium. Here are the full patch notes from Steam for your fervent enjoyment - be sure to salute while reading.

Fixes • Improved: login speed and error messages on PS5 • Improved: support for AZERTY keyboards by allowing the Ship HUD shortcuts to be rebound • Fixed: Super Credits not showing up after purchase or collection • Fixed: Premium Warbond not being accessible after purchase • Fixed: crash which could occur when a player changed their rank or title • Fixed: missing text in HUD for Acquisitions and Social menus • Fixed: crash which could occur while browsing missions. • Fixed: unlimited stratagem use glitch which occurred after an AFK kick • Fixed: missing equipment issues after an AFK kick • Fixed: purple question marks appearing after an AFK kick

Known Issues These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed. • New Personal Orders are not showing. • Login rate limiting when many are logging in at the same time. • Players can become disconnected during play. • Rewards and other progress may be delayed or not attributed. • Various UI issues may appear when the game interacts with servers. • Pick-up of certain objects in-game may cause characters to freeze in place for an extended period of time. • Some games would not be joinable by others for a short period of time during heavy load. • Other unknown behaviors may occur. • Japanese VO is missing from intro cutscene and Ship TV. • Armor values for light/medium/heavy armor do not currently function as intended.

It's not all good news, however. As ever, filthy traitors against humanity have somehow infiltrated the patching process and introduced some fresh issues. Here's a list which includes some other issues from previous versions of the game which are still being hammered out.

Earlier this week, Arrowhead announced that they had sorted out the most significant of Helldivers 2's launch server issues, and were planning to move ahead with actual proper additions to the game, perhaps including a third enemy faction. Arrowhead's post-launch plans don't include a PvP mode, as they're concerned it would create a toxic community.

One thing I have been wondering about Helldivers 2 lately is, can the bugs or automatons win? If people don't sign in for a whole week, will we wake up to find that one faction has conquered Super Earth? Will the bugs and automatons proceed to wage war against each other in our absence, or will they form a truce and divide up Super Earth between them, with the bugs presiding over some kind of rewilded hippy ecotopia, while the automatons initiate Fully Automated Luxury Communism?

These questions - well, OK, not precisely these questions - have been somewhat on the minds of the Helldivers 2 playerbase lately, with some worrying that leaving Operations incomplete while farming missions for credits and medals would allow the enemy to strengthen their grip on each contested planet. A developer has since confirmed that this isn't how the Galactic War campaign works, but still - how amazing it would be if Super Earth fell because the Helldivers were too busy grinding to attend to their strategic objectives.