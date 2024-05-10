Skip to main content
Oh no, I accidentally got really into Helldivers 2

Caught the bug

A teaser image of a Helldivers 2 mech firing a gatling gun in a sandy desert.
Image credit: Arrowhead Studios
Nic Reuben avatar
Feature by Nic Reuben Staff Writer
Published on

Regular Nic Reuben enjoyers, should such people exist, will remember I wrote a supporter post a few weeks back about wanting to spread my personal gaming fun time out among new and exciting games. And by ‘spread it out’ I mean maybe play 15% less Total Warhammer. As is often the way of things, I followed what I thought was prudent advice, and now there are bugs everywhere. Big bugs. Also, robots. Helldivers 2, it turns out, is really quite excellent. Who woulda thunk! Everyone else. Everyone else woulda thunk.

