If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

One of the best shoot 'em ups ever just arrived on Steam

25 years late

Shooting and being shot by a robot in space in Radiant Silvergun.
Image credit: Treasure
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

Radiant Silvergun is a little less well known than its successor Ikaruga, but it remains a shmup classic from Treasure, the masters of the genre. It was released in Japanese arcades in 1998 and it arrives on Steam today.

The Steam trailer for Radiant Silvergun.

A vertically scrolling shmup, you're given three primary weapons, three secondary weapons created by combining them, and a sword with which to take down enemies. While Ikaruga is better known for its colour-based combat, Radiant Silvergun still rewards you for using the correct weapon for the right situation, and grants bonus points for killing three enemies of the same colour in a row.

Although originally released in arcades and only in Japan, Radiant Silvergun came to Sega Saturn shortly thereafter, and eventually arrived in the west via Xbox Live Arcade in 2011. It then got a Nintendo Switch port in September of last year, paving the way for today's PC release.

The PC edition has a few extra bells and whistles, including local co-op, online leaderboards and downloadable replays. You can also play online co-op using Steam Remote Play.

I'm probably not good enough to get the most out of Radiant Silvergun, just as with its sorta-sequel Ikaruga, but I'm looking foroward to giving its story and arcade modes a go and seeing how long I last. Radiant Silvergun is £16.6/$20

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Radiant Silvergun

Xbox 360

Related topics
Microsoft Studios Sega Shooter Treasure Xbox 360
About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments