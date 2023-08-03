If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Classic shmup Radiant Silvergun will arrive on PC this month after 25 years

I'm going to play this on a Steam Deck

Shooting and being shot by a robot in space in Radiant Silvergun.
Image credit: Treasure
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

Radiant Silvergun, widely considered one of the best shoot 'em ups ever made, is finally coming to PC. Developed by Treasure, who are perhaps best known for Silvergun's successor Ikaruga, it'll arrive via Steam on August 18th with local co-op, online leaderboards and downloadable replays.

A Steam trailer for Radiant Silvergun.

Originally released in arcades in Japan in 1998, and later for the Sega Saturn, Radiant Silvergun initially found cult success in the west due to importers. It eventually got a full worldwide release in 2011 via Xbox Live Arcade, but wasn't ported to any other platform until it was released on Nintendo Switch in September 2022. As is often the case, that seems to have paved the way for this PC release.

Radiant Silvergun is a vertically-scrolling shmup that gives you seven weapons to play with right from the start: three primary attacks, three secondary attacks created by combining them, and a sword. The fun and the challenge come from using each of your weapons for the situation to which they're best suited, and much like marginally better-known sorta sequel Ikaruga, the colour of your enemies matters, here providing bonus points if you kill three of the same colour in a row.

I'm thrilled when old classics like these come to PC, where they can hopefully find a second (or third, or fourth) life and a new audience, and where they can remain playable beyond the average console lifespan. I'm also happy for Treasure, a Japanese studio known for a handful of classics that never sold well, whose last original game was in 2014.

Also, it's bound to be perfect for Steam Deck. You'll find the Steam page here.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch