Potato Flowers In Full Bloom overcame my distaste for dungeons

The main consolation of disliking a genre is the childish fun you can have by describing it badly and pretending you don’t know its name. For example, there's probably a generally accepted term for RPGs about traipsing around dungeons killing rats, while turning and moving strictly at 90 degree angles. But I actually typed out "Dungeons of Gridlock" because I genuinely thought that's what Legend Of Grimrock was called. For once, I am not trying to annoy fans of a thing I generally hate.

That's because I've been playing Potato Flowers In Full Bloom, which is very much one of those games. And it’s the first I’ve ever enjoyed.