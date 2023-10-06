Pull off sick motorcycle backflips to reload in this gorgeous "motorvania"

As the month dedicated to ghouls and goblins and human slashers, October might not be the best month to release a Wild West revenge tale featuring anthropomorphic coyote warriors. But, hear me out. Laika: Aged Through Blood is a self-described “motorvania” where our “mother coyote reloads her guns doing backflips” on a sick motorcycle. Now that’s something I’d play whatever the weather.

Laika: Aged Through Blood seems to be mashing My Friend Pedro’s bullet violence and Trials’ motorcycle-spinning physics into a Metroidvania formula. The way our bike gracefully flips and dances through the air is really satisfying, especially when the short clips show how you can block incoming damage using your tires. I can imagine (or hope) there’s a nice rhythm that comes from launching off ramps, contorting away from bullets, and dishing out your own. Oh, and you can also jump while on the bike, I should mention, so you're not entirely dependant on the terrain.

The store description also mentions “skill-based powers” and “battles against big bosses,” which should shake up the already fizzy concoction that is the very first motorvania. Elsewhere, the store dives into the "tribe oppressed by occupant forces," and "the personal story of a mother coyote who descends on an endless path of vengeance."

Laika: Aged Through Blood arrives on Steam on October 19th - too far away, in my opinion. There’s thankfully a free demo available to tide us over, also on Steam.

The game comes from developer Brainwash Gang, who most recently put out Friends vs Friends, the deck-building shooter that featured a delightful character select screen. That game received rave user reviews on Steam, at least, so I'll glue my eyes to whatever they put out next.